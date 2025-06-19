Cardinals Latest Updates For St. Louis' Top 3 Prospects
The St. Louis Cardinals have a bright future ahead of them no matter what happens this season.
It would be great if the Cardinals were to earn a playoff spot this year. But, no matter what happens, things are looking up. When you have top prospects like St. Louis, it’s hard to not look ahead and we could even see some of the talent this year.
Here are quick updates on the Cardinals’ top three prospects:
No. 1: JJ Wetherholt - Infielder
Wetherholt has continued to tear the cover off the ball this season. The 22-year-old is down in Double-A and is slashing .320/.440/.474 with four homers, 24 RBIs, nine stolen bases, 13 doubles, and one triple in 49 games played. With the way that he's played so far this season, a promotion to Triple-A this summer could be in the cards, although that is just speculation.
No. 2: Quinn Mathews - Pitcher
Matthews is someone who is knocking on the big league door. He has made nine starts this season and has a 3.18 ERA overall. In his most recent start, he went five shutout innings and allowed just one base hit for the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds.
No. 3: Tink Hence - Pitcher
Hence was on a rehab assignment but is healthy and has been brought back up to Triple-A. Hence is expected to make his first Triple-A start of the season on Friday. In five rehab outings, Hence logged a 1.69 ERA in 10 2/3 innings pitched.
