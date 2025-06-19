Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Latest Updates For St. Louis' Top 3 Prospects

There is a lot to like about the Cardinals' farm system...

Patrick McAvoy

Sep 17, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Detailed view of a St. Louis Cardinals hat and glove in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Sep 17, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Detailed view of a St. Louis Cardinals hat and glove in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

The St. Louis Cardinals have a bright future ahead of them no matter what happens this season.

It would be great if the Cardinals were to earn a playoff spot this year. But, no matter what happens, things are looking up. When you have top prospects like St. Louis, it’s hard to not look ahead and we could even see some of the talent this year.

Here are quick updates on the Cardinals’ top three prospects:

No. 1: JJ Wetherholt - Infielder
Wetherholt has continued to tear the cover off the ball this season. The 22-year-old is down in Double-A and is slashing .320/.440/.474 with four homers, 24 RBIs, nine stolen bases, 13 doubles, and one triple in 49 games played. With the way that he's played so far this season, a promotion to Triple-A this summer could be in the cards, although that is just speculation.

No. 2: Quinn Mathews - Pitcher
Matthews is someone who is knocking on the big league door. He has made nine starts this season and has a 3.18 ERA overall. In his most recent start, he went five shutout innings and allowed just one base hit for the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds.

No. 3: Tink Hence - Pitcher
Hence was on a rehab assignment but is healthy and has been brought back up to Triple-A. Hence is expected to make his first Triple-A start of the season on Friday. In five rehab outings, Hence logged a 1.69 ERA in 10 2/3 innings pitched.

More MLB: Cardinals Predicted To Add Sweet-Swinging Lefty Shortstop

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News