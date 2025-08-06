Struggling Cardinals Eight-Time All-Star Listed As Offseason Trade Candidate
The St. Louis Cardinals are out of postseason contention after selling at the trade deadline. They sent Ryan Helsley, Steven Matz and Phil Maton, all rental relievers to contending teams.
With the deadline in the rearview mirror, the Cardinals may have some moves to make in the future. When the offseason arrives, John Mozeliak will step down as president of baseball operations and give way to Chaim Bloom, who will decide how he wants the Cardinals roster to look in 2026.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report lists several players that could be trade candidates in the offseason, and one of them was Nolan Arenado, who St. Louis tried to trade last offseason.
"The Cardinals have been trying to move Arenado since the start of last offseason, and while heblocked a trade to the Astros in December, he has never ruled out accepting a move elsewhere. His contract was front-loaded, so his salary drops from $32 million this year to $27 million in 2026 and $15 million in 2027, and the Rockies are paying $5 million of his 2026 salary, so the financials don't seem quite as insurmountable as they did a year ago," Reuter wrote.
Arenado has struggled at the plate this season, hitting .235/.294/.366 with 10 home runs, 43 RBI and a .660 OPS. Because of his decline, it may be hard for St. Louis to find a trade partner, but financials could be less of an issue this year.
It will certainly be interesting to see what the Cardinals decide to do with Arenado.
