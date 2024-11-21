Three Bold Predictions For Cardinals To Rebuild As Fast As Possible
The St. Louis Cardinals haven't specifically said that they are entering a rebuild, but it does seem like that is going to be the reality this winter.
St. Louis has been in plenty of trade rumors already this winter, with multiple stars seemingly on the trade block. Nothing is concrete at this time and no-trade clauses will come into play. Willson Contreras has a no-trade clause himself and already has made it known he wants to stay. It also has been reported that Sonny Gray wants to stay as well.
Even if the Cardinals can't trade either, they still have some key pieces that could bring back prospects to expedite any type of rebuild. The Cardinals also should be taking a hard look into free agency. St. Louis likely won't hand out a large deal, but it should go bargain-hunting for a player who could help for at least the 2025 season. There are some players out there that fit this description.
Here are three bold predictions for the Cardinals this offseason to rebuild the organization quickly:
Cardinals Trade All-Star Closer Ryan Helsley To Baltimore Orioles:
If the Cardinals aren't going to contend in 2025, they don't necessarily need an elite closer who will hit free agency after the season. Helsley led the league with 49 saves in 2024 and his trade value never will be higher. Baltimore has the best farm system in baseball and has a real need in the bullpen. Baltimore could give the Cardinals the best return for Helsley with a package of elite prospects.
Cardinals Trade Star Third Baseman Nolan Arenado To New York Yankees:
The Yankees may end up losing star slugger Juan Soto this winter. This would lead New York to desperately need to upgrade the offense and they also could have a need at third base. Arenado would be a big help for them and could afford his deal. If the Yankees lose Soto, they are going to be desperate. If the Cardinals could nab someone like Spencer Jones or Luis Gil in a deal for Arenado, that would be a fantastic return.
Cardinals Sign Veteran Starting Pitcher Martín Pérez To A One-Year Deal:
Pérez is a one-time All-Star and World Series champion. He is a 13-year big league veteran who could be had on a cheap deal and eat up innings in 2025. He also already has a connection with Chaim Bloom. If the Cardinals are going to add a pitcher this winter, he seems like a logical fit,
