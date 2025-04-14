Tigers Might Join Red Sox, Yankees As Potential Suitors For Cardinals Reliever
The Detroit Tigers’ bullpen concerns could lead them to ringing up the St. Louis Cardinals between now and July’s trade deadline.
The Tigers sat atop the American League Central entering Monday with a 9-6 record, but they’ll have a difficult time maintaining that position without bullpen reinforcements.
On Thursday, Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller discussed Detroit’s bullpen issue and proposed a trio of potential trade targets.
“The bullpen is ... a big concern for Detroit, with last year's primary closer (Jason Foley) not even making the roster out of spring training,” Miller wrote.
“He has been rock solid thus far at Triple-A Toledo, but not enough to get the call yet. And that's certainly not because Brant Hurter (3.68 ERA, 5.39 FIP) and Beau Brieske (9.64 ERA, 5.64 FIP) have been sensational. … Potential Solutions ... Pete Fairbanks, Kyle Finnegan, Jose Leclerc.”
One enormous name that Miller interestingly didn’t mention for the Tigers is Cardinals two-time All-Star Ryan Helsley, the reigning National League Reliever of the Year and Major League Baseball saves leader.
St. Louis has reason to trade Helsley due to his expiring contract, a motivation that could grow even more urgent if the Cardinals start sinking in the National League Central standings, as is expected.
Big-market suitors are waiting in the wings to pounce on Helsley as soon as he hits the trade block, the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox possibly among them.
Detroit might also factor into the Helsley sweepstakes as a sleeper landing spot, especially if the Tigers keep looking like a serious threat to win the pennant and are incentivized to make a huge addition.
Helsley, 30, is a lifetime Cardinal who seems destined to change teams — and possibly switch over to the AL — within a few months.
If Detroit is earnest about alleviating their bullpen worries, the Tigers shouldn’t be scared off by the Yankees or Red Sox in pursuit of a guy like Helsley.
