Trade Report: Astros 'Prime Target Could Be' Cardinals All-Star, Per MLB Insider
The St. Louis Cardinals and Houston Astros could soon cooperate to complete a shocking blockbuster ahead of the July 31 trade deadline.
With Houston sitting comfortably atop the American League West -- 5 1/2 games over the second-place Seattle Mariners -- they're hoping to make a splash at the trade deadline in preparation for chasing their third World Series title this fall.
The Cardinals remain within striking distance of a National League Wild Card spot. Still, it's possible St. Louis could sell at the deadline, potentially setting up an unforeseen trade with the Astros.
"The Astros are prioritizing a lefty-hitting second baseman and their prime target could be Cardinals All-Star Brendan Donovan — if he becomes available," New York Post's Jon Heyman reported Monday night. "'I want us to go for it, I’m a competitor,' Donovan said. 'We’ve surprised a lot of people.' There’s word that outgoing general manager John Mozeliak agrees with him — but the team seems undecided."
Donovan is batting .297 with 30 extra-base hits including eight home runs, 36 RBIs and a .797 OPS in 89 games played for the Cardinals in 2025.
The 28-year-old is having the best campaign of his four-year career with the Cardinals this season -- earning his first All-Star Game appearance.
The one-time Gold Glove defender is a versatile talent who can play first base, second base, shortstop, left field, right field and be a switch-hitting designated hitter.
Considering the Cardinals are in the process of rebuilding, they may be reluctant to trade Donovan, who is controllable through 2027 and is viewed as a vital piece to the organization's future.
Although this isn't the first time Donovan was recently mentioned as a potential trade candidate, it would be shocking to see St. Louis trade the gifted utility man this summer. However, if it's been done before by the Cardinals, then perhaps they could do it again.
