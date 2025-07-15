Dodgers Could 'Fortify The Bullpen' In Blockbuster Trade With Cardinals
The St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers have been paired in a potential trade deadline scenario that would drastically impact both teams' trajectories for the remainder of 2025.
The All-Star Game break is officially here, meaning the 2025 season is halfway over. In just a little over two weeks, the July 31 trade deadline will arrive and contenders are gearing up to bolster their rosters in preparation for chasing a World Series title.
The Dodgers, who hold a 5 1/2 game lead over the second-place San Diego Padres in the National League West, could soon look to snag one of baseball's top relievers in a blockbuster trade with the Cardinals.
"The Los Angeles Dodgers don’t necessarily need to make a move at the Major League Baseball trade deadline, not with all the talent they’ll have coming off the injured list in August," Sportsnaut's Matt Johnson wrote Monday when predicting where potential trade deadline candidates could land. "However, it’s always wise to fortify the bullpen. The St. Louis Cardinals will likely be receptive to moving Ryan Helsley in a contract year, especially since re-signing him is unlikely. The 30-year-old (19 saves and 3.27 ERA) would provide Dodgers manager Dave Roberts with another late-inning option and would allow for Los Angeles to use its bullpen even more in October."
Helsley has logged a 3-1 record with a 3.27 ERA, 36-to-14 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .260 batting average against and a 1.42 WHIP in 33 innings pitched for St. Louis this year.
Although the Dodgers are undoubtedly one of the league's most talented organizations, they're bullpen could use a boost -- ranking 24th with a 4.38 ERA, 23rd with a .253 batting average against and 20th with a 1.33 WHIP.
The 2024 Trevor Hoffman NL Reliever of the Year is an impending free agent, making him an ideal rental option to help the Dodgers secure their first-ever back-to-back World Series title this fall.
Considering that the Cardinals are slightly rebuilding and not solidified in the playoff-race standings, they might be prepared to trade Helsley before July 31, especially considering how expensive it could be to re-sign him this upcoming offseason.
