Traded Cardinals Star Exploding Right Before Our Eyes
It certainly seems like the St. Louis Cardinals may have dodged a bullet.
As the trade deadline approached, there were questions about whether or not the Cardinals would actually trade their pending free agent relievers, namely Ryan Helsley. He was a homegrown star and and spent the first six-plus seasons of his career in town before being traded to the New York Mets this summer.
The Cardinals made the tough decision to move on from him ahead of free agency this winter. St. Louis traded Helsley for prospects and look like geniuses now. Helsley has had a disaster start to his stint in New York. Helsley has appeared in nine games for the Mets and has a 9.82 ERA to show for it.
Former Cardinals All-Star Ryan Helsley is struggling with the Mets
That's pretty shocking. He had a 3.00 ERA in his first 36 appearances of the season with the Cardinals. Helsley has allowed earned runs in four of his nine appearances with the Mets. He has allowed at least one earned run in four of his last five outings.
Overall, it's arguably the toughest stretch of Helsley's career to this point and it's not coming at a great time for him. Helsley is heading to free agency after the season. In 2024, he was the top reliever in the National League. Helsley wasn't as sharp to kick off the season for St. Louis, which already raised questions about him. Now, with his struggles in New York, it's going to be interesting to see how his market shapes up in free agency.
Before Helsley was traded, he noted that he would be interested in a reunion with St. Louis in free agency. He made it clear he didn't want to leave in general, but understood the business side and why the Cardinals made the decision. If he continues to struggle and it leads him into a short-term, prove-it deal in free agency, could that push is price point to one the Cardinals would consider? That's unknown. But, it's unfortunate that things haven't gone his way in New York.
