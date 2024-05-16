Cardinals Could Be Great Landing Spot For White Sox Pitcher If Traded
The St. Louis Cardinals have had a rough start to the 2024 season.
St. Louis had high hopes entering the campaign but currently is in last place in the National League Central with a disappointing 18-25 record. The Cardinals should be better and have a lot of talent on the roster but have been inconsistent so far this season.
The Cardinals spent this past offseason looking to improve the starting rotation and did so by signing Sonny Gray, Lance Lynn, and Kyle Gibson. The rotation is better this season than it was, but it could use another boost.
St. Louis already has been mentioned as a possible seller on multiple occasions, but the club has plenty of time to get back in contention for a postseason spot. It would be shocking to see the club make a blockbuster trade even if it can rack up a few wins, but a smaller move to boost the rotation could be in the cards.
One player who could be moved is Chicago White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.
"The White Sox began their sell-off during Spring Training with the trade of Dylan Cease to the (San Diego Padres), and given their poor start and American League-worst run differential, it’s only a matter of time before (General Manager( Chris Getz begins his summer sale," Feinsand said. Chicago has a number of players on one-year deals including starting pitchers Mike Clevinger, Michael Soroka, and Chris Flexen; reliever Tim Hill; shortstop (Paul DeJong_ and outfielder Tommy Pham, some of whom might bring back a prospect in return."
Clevinger only has appeared in two games so far this season but is an eight-year big league veteran and could help bolster the Cardinals' rotation without paying a massive price. The only way St. Louis looks to add is if it can rack up some wins and begin to turn things around. Hopefully that ends up being the case and the Cardinals look to add rather than subtract.
