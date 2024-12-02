Two Teams Are Favored In Cardinals $260M Sweepstakes, Per Insider
It wouldn't be too shocking to see a major piece of the St. Louis Cardinals' organization leave the team over the next week or two.
The Major League Baseball Winter Meetings are just about a week away and that is typically when some of the fireworks across the league kick off. St. Louis has been speculated about a lot and a lot of the discussion has had to do with the future of star third baseman Nolan Arenado.
It has been reported that he is available on the trade market. He has three years left on a $260 million deal and certainly could help a contender. He likely is the Cardinals' best trade piece despite the high price.
There's surely going to be interest in him and NJ.com's Randy Miller said that he's hearing that if a move happens, it will be with the Los Angeles Dodgers or New York Yankees.
"One guy that could be a possibility (for the Yankees) is Arenado from St. Louis," Miller said on WFAN Radio. "I think the Cardinals are trying to trade him, St. Louis would have to pick up some of the money and maybe the Yankees could have a deal where they trade some prospects. I keep hearing it's going to be either the Yankees or the Dodgers -- I think he's a West Coast guy that would prefer to go to the Dodgers and I think the Dodgers want him."
Both teams have been speculated in some way for Arenado this offseason and over the last year as he has been in trade rumors. Both have a need at third base and it wouldn't be too shocking to see rumors pick up.
More MLB: Cardinals Could Make $73M Proposal For Starter, High-Leverage Reliever