Two-Time All-Star Is Looking For New Opportunity; Should Cardinals Consider?
The St. Louis Cardinals' biggest need right now is a starter to shore up the back of the rotation.
St. Louis has shown this season that it can compete for a playoff spot but adding another depth starter would make things significantly easier. The Cardinals currently are missing Steven Matz so adding someone in his place as soon as possible would make sense.
One player who is looking for an opportunity in the short term is two-time All-Star Johnny Cueto. The 38-year-old spent time in the Texas Rangers farm system this season but opted out of his deal and now is looking to land with a big league club and is drawing interest, according to FanSided's Robert Murray.
"Free-agent pitcher Johnny Cueto, who recently opted out of his contract with the Texas Rangers, is drawing interest, a source said," Murray said. "He is looking for a team that needs more immediate starting or long relief help, as Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported."
Cueto made nine starts in the minor leagues and had a 5.71 ERA in 41 innings pitched. Those numbers aren't pretty, but on the bright side, he allowed three earned runs or fewer in six of his nine appearances.
He may not be what he once was, but he is a 16-year veteran who could fill the Cardinals' No. 5 spot in the rotation in the short term for a cheap price. The Cardinals could always add someone else at the trade deadline, but Cueto could help now until then.
More MLB: Former Top Prospect Is 'Prime Trade Target' For Cardinals This Summer