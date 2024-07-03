Inside The Cardinals

Former Top Prospect Is 'Prime Trade Target' For Cardinals This Summer

St. Louis could make some noise this summer with a strong trade deadline

Patrick McAvoy

Jun 21, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Erick Fedde (20) throws a pitch against the Detroit Tigers in the second inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports / Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports
The St. Louis Cardinals could really use another starting pitcher to help bolster the rotation.

St. Louis has turned things around over the last month but an addition to the starting rotation seems like a necessity if the club truly wants to compete this season in the playoffs. The Cardinals' rotation is in a better spot this year rather than it was in 2023, but there still is a hole.

The Cardinals currently are undermanned with Steven Matz out with an injury. St. Louis should be looking to bolster the rotation and Chicago White Sox hurler Erick Fedde was called a "prime trade target," by The Athletic's Katie Woo.

"Erick Fedde, and his 3.23 ERA over 100 1/2 innings for the Chicago White Sox, is a prime trade target based on the Cardinals' prior deadline decisions," Woo said. "Fedde is signed on a two-year, $15 million deal and is due roughly $8 million in 2025."

Fedde has been mentioned before as an option for the Cardinals and it isn't hard to see why. He doesn't cost much, is under contract for the 2025 season, and has been great this season. He is having a career year with the White Sox and has a 3.23 ERA in 17 starts so far.

He was selected in the first round of the 2014 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft by the Washington Nationals and became one of the top prospects in baseball but struggled. He has turned things around now, though, after spending the 2023 season in South Korea.

Fedde has turned things around and could be a great addition to St. Louis this summer.

Patrick McAvoy

PATRICK MCAVOY

PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball.

