Who Says No? Cardinals-Red Sox Post-Rafael Devers Proposal
Trade season has kicked off early in Major League Baseball.
The Boston Red Sox and San Francisco Giants pulled off a stunner as All-Star slugger Rafael Devers was shipped out of town. Boston got four pieces in return, including former Cardinals flamethrower Jordan Hicks.
Boston traded Devers amid growing drama in the organization. Although the organization may have cut ties with some drama, they did lose some significant power in the middle of the lineup. Since the trade, Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow made it clear that Boston isn't selling. Boston freed up plenty of cash by getting rid of Devers and now has a need in the middle of the lineup. So, what's next?
That's where the St. Louis Cardinals could make sense.
Cardinals star Nolan Arenado was tied to Boston all offseason but that ended once Alex Bregman signed with the organization. During the offseason, it was shared that Arenado would be willing to move over to first base for a team.
The Cardinals don't look like sellers. They are 38-35 on the season so far. While this is the case, there is a world in which the Cardinals could still contend for a playoff spot even with Arenado moved. A trade would open the door for someone like Thomas Saggese or more consistent playing time for Nolan Gorman.
Here is a mock Cardinals-Red Sox trade involving Arenado:
Cardinals receive: Infielder Mikey Romero (Red Sox No. 12 prospect), Infielder Blaze Jordan (Red Sox No. 29 prospect), $5 million
Red Sox receive: Infielder Nolan Arenado
This is just a hypothetical deal. It's probably not perfect, but the Red Sox would give the Cardinals two interesting prospects and a little bit of cash to offset some of the rest of his contract. Boston would get a big-name player under contract through the end of the 2027 season.
