Will Cardinals Trade Nolan Arenado? Insider Shares Latest News
The St. Louis Cardinals certainly had a surprising offseason.
Star third baseman Nolan Arenado was the talk of the offseason as trade rumors picked up. There was chatter about the possibility of him being moved for the last few months and he still is in town. Now, Spring Training is here and the 2025 Major League Baseball season is just about one month away from kicking off.
Even though this is the case, the possibility of an Arenado trade remains a major talking point across the league. Recently there was chatter about St. Louis and the Houston Astros possibly talking about a move again, but it doesn't sound like anything is going to happen in the short term.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold held a mailbag with fans and was asked about the chatter. He shared that nothing is "imminent."
"I had not heard the same thing as the story, only that the Astros had at one point circled back with the Cardinals but there was 'nothing new to it,'" Goold said. "I did speak to John Mozeliak and he said, on the record, nothing was imminent. I confirmed elsewhere too that nothing had been brought to the player and nothing had changed since Arenado reported to camp. Since nothing had changed, per my reporting, that is why you did not see a story on the PD. Hope that helps.
"It is not my place to explain or defend or challenge or correct coverage elsewhere unless it's egregiously incorrect, and if I am able to confirm information reported elsewhere or unable to get it without their report it is etiquette to give credit on who reported it and hope that the same approach is reciprocated. I'll aim for that."
It just doesn't seem like anything is going to happen in the near future. St. Louis had months to get a deal done but it didn't happen. Arenado shut down a deal to the Astros once. It wouldn't be shocking to see him at third base for St. Louis on Opening Day.
