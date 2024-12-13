Angels Eyeing Cardinals 8-Time All-Star To Be Mike Trout Running Mate
The St. Louis Cardinals are open for business and it seems like just a matter of time before one of the team's best players are playing elsewhere.
St. Louis has made it very clear that it wants to trade star third baseman Nolan Arenado. He has been with the team since 2021 and, has three years left on his $260 million deal and is owed $74 million. The Cardinals want to trim the payroll and offloading his contract is the easiest way to do so.
Arenado has a no-trade clause but has hinted that he's open to a move and there's been a reported list of six teams he would waive it for. One of those teams that were on his list is the Los Angeles Angels.
It's unknown if a deal will happen, but Los Angeles reportedly has at least shown interest in Arenado, according to Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register and shared by MLB Trade Rumors' Steve Adams.
"The Angels are known to be open to an everyday addition at third base, and Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports they’ve at least gauged the respective asking prices for Nolan Arenado, Alec Bohm, and Eugenio Suarez in talks with the Cardinals, (Philadelphia Phillies) and (Arizona Diamondbacks), respectively," Adams shared. "The Halos are reportedly one of the at least six teams to which Arenado would approve a trade, though that’s a somewhat surprising development in and of itself."
This doesn't mean that Arenado will be traded to Los Angeles, but there does seem to be at least some level of interest at this time in a move.
More MLB: Cardinals 'Realistic' Blockbuster Proposal Would Send $74M Star To Red Sox