Yankees, Astros Reportedly Out Of Cardinals Sweepstakes
The St. Louis Cardinals have one of the best third basemen in Major League Baseball history in Nolan Arenado.
His bat has been somewhat inconsistent this season, but his defense has been high-level, as always. There’s a real chance that Arenado wins another Gold Glove Award this season.
His future is up in the air, though. Rumors are heating up that Arenado’s time in St. Louis could come to an end before the trade deadline, but MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand also noted that the New York Yankees and Houston Astros reportedly aren’t involved.
"Despite their need for a third baseman following Isaac Paredes’ recent injury, sources have indicated that the Astros don’t appear inclined to make another bid for Arenado," Feinsand said. "The Yankees have already filled their hot corner vacancy, removing another potential suitor, but a source said some of the other clubs pursuing Suárez could pivot to Arenado if they miss out on the Arizona slugger.
"Arenado has two years and $42 million remaining on his contract beyond this season, earning $27 million in 2026 and $15 million in 2027. Next season’s salary includes $6 million in deferred money, plus $5 million that will be paid by the Rockies as part of the 2021 trade that sent him to St. Louis. The Cardinals would likely have to pay down part of Arenado’s contract in order to move him, but St. Louis’ desire to open a spot for some of its young infielders might prompt them to do that."
If not the Yankees or Astros, could another team swoop in and land him?
More MLB: Nolan Arenado Rumors Intensify; Chances Of Cardinals Blockbuster