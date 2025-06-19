Yankees-Cardinals Trade Speculation Starting To Pick Up
The St. Louis Cardinals have one of the best potential pieces for the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline.
Ryan Helsley is a homegrown star and one of the most electric relievers in the game when he’s at his best. The Cardinals are 38-35 on the season so far and shouldn’t look to sell, but Helsley will be a free agent at the end of the season.
If the Cardinals don’t think he’ll be back, it would be better to make a move than lose him for nothing.
At this point, everything is just speculation, but Yahoo Sports’ Russell Dorsey listed him on his list of seven potential trade candidates. One team he suggested as a fit is the New York Yankees.
"Since being named the Cardinals’ closer in 2022, Ryan Helsley has been the definition of a shutdown closer. The right-hander’s 93 saves since then are sixth-most among relievers over that span," Dorsey said. "But as with Clase, there have been some struggles for the Cardinals’ closer this season. Helsley is 3-0 with a 3.96 ERA over, but he has a 5.14 ERA over his past seven outings. A big reason for that is hitters' success against his fastball. The pitch is typically unhittable, but batters are hitting .400 against Helsley’s four-seamer this season.
"There might be some cause for concern with the Cardinals’ closer, but Helsley isn’t the first reliever to go through struggles. And with his track record being what it is, a contender might well believe that a few tweaks and a change of scenery could be just what Helsley needs. Potential landing spots: Yankees, (Philadelphia Phillies), (Detroit Tigers)."
This isn't the first time the Yankees have been linked to Helsley and probably won't be the last, although it's just speculation at this point.
