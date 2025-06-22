Yankees Could Pursue Trade For $44 Million Cardinals Reliever
The New York Yankees are looking to fortify their bullpen in preparation for another postseason run.
Don't look now, but the Major League Baseball trade deadline is just a little over five weeks away.
Could the Yanks call up the St. Louis Cardinals in the coming days and ask about a 34-year-old reliever?
According to MLB.com’s Thomas Harrigan, Steven Matz is a trade candidate, which could give New York reason to pursue.
“The Cardinals’ most intriguing trade candidate is arguably Matz, who is in the final year of a four-year, $44 million deal," Harrigan wrote.
"Initially signed to be a starter, Matz dealt with injuries and had a 4.47 ERA in 197 1/3 innings during the first three years of his deal. However, he has found new life as a multi-inning reliever in 2025, posting a 2.66 ERA with a 1.89 FIP, 38 strikeouts and four walks over 40 2/3 innings. That could make him a coveted option for clubs seeking bullpen help, though the Cardinals will likely have to eat some money to get back a notable return.”
Matz could be a great fit for the Yankees’ bullpen. His experience as a starter also provides flexibility, which would allow manager Aaron Boone to deploy him in various roles, from bridging to the closer or handling critical setup innings.
To acquire Matz, the Yankees could pull from their deep farm system to present an enticing offer to the Cardinals, whose status should have them focused on shedding payroll and prioritizing younger players.
Matz is a New York native who previously played for the Mets. He's friends with Marcus Stroman from their high school playing days.
