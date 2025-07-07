Yankees Linked To Blockbuster Trade For Ex-Cardinals Ace
The St. Louis Cardinals need to add a starting pitcher this year, which is a bit ironic considering one of their former players is a top pitching trade chip this season.
Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcántara began his career in St. Louis before he landed in Miami. After winning the 2022 National League Cy Young award with the Marlins, the ace is likely headed to a new team this season.
Yardbarker's David Hill recently linked the former Cardinal to a huge trade that would send him to the New York Yankees this season.
"The Yankees already had a hole in the back of their rotation before the news that pitcher Clarke Schmidt would likely need Tommy John surgery," Hill wrote. "Rookie pitcher Will Warren has been inconsistent at best. Pitcher Marcus Stroman has been a disaster with the Yankees and has been one of the worst pitchers in the majors when he has been able to take the mound.
"While pitcher Luis Gil is expected back sometime in late July/early August, the Yankees need another addition to the rotation. Alcantara would also fill the hole left by Schmidt next season as he is expected to miss most, if not all, of 2026. Alcantara is a high-risk, high-reward option for the Yankees as they look to return to the World Series."
The Yankees are the perfect fit. They could use an ace this season with Gerrit Cole out and the pitching staff struggling. But they could really use the team control that comes with Alcántara.
With the Bronx Bombers spending so much money to fill out their roster, adding a star pitcher on a team friendly deal would be massive for Aaron Boone's team.
The issue with this idea is the prospect capital it would take to land the righty. The Yankees are unlikely to cut ties with the amount of high-level prospects it would take to land Alcántara.
