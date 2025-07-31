Yankees Reportedly In Hot Pursuit Of Ex-Cardinals Hurler
One of the biggest names on the block ahead of the Major League Baseball trade deadline is a former member of the St. Louis Cardinals.
St. Louis has been active itself ahead of the trade deadline, but there is still time left. As of writing, the Cardinals have cut ties with Ryan Helsley and Steven Matz with reports swirling that Phil Maton will be on his way out of town as well. There have been other rumors floating around as well, like interest in Brendan Donovan, but it's unclear what else St. Louis is going to do.
There's still a little bit of time left to go until the trade deadline and former Cardinals pitcher and current Miami Marlins star Sandy Alcántara is arguably the top player who could be moved. Alcántara spent just a little bit of time at the big league level with St. Louis. He made eight appearances in 2017 and then was traded to the Marlins in the Cardinals' deal for Marcell Ozuna.
After the Cardinals traded him away, he developed into a star. One team that's in hot pursuit of him right now reportedly is the New York Yankees, according to MLB.com's Bryan Hoch.
"The Yankees have asked the Marlins for a package that would include Sandy Alcantara and Anthony Bender," Hoch said.
Alcántara knows a thing or two about getting traded. It certainly seems like he could be moved once again on Thursday night.
