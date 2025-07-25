Yankees Shockingly Linked To Trade For Cardinals' Versatile All-Star
The St. Louis Cardinals have been involved in a lot of different trade rumors this year. St. Louis has been linked to buying moves that would see them add players like Jarren Duran or Sandy Alcántara. Both these additions seem very unlikely. They've also been linked to selling moves that would see them trade away players like Sonny Gray, Nolan Arenado, and Ryan Helsley.
Now, it seems more likely the Cardinals will sell based on how horribly they've played in July. They've seemingly fallen out of the postseason hunt and look to be a rebuilding team once again.
On Friday afternoon, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that the Cardinals could look to cut ties with All-Star utility man Brendan Donovan at the trade deadline. Heyman linked the New York Yankees to Donovan and mentioned the Houston Astros as a suitor, too.
Trading Donovan would be a very unpopular move for the fanbase. He has team control, and he's seemingly a fan favorite in St. Louis. The Cardinals aren't backed into a corner to deal him away like they are with Helsley and Phil Maton. Trading Donovan would seem like a slap in the face to the fans.
But it could make sense under one circumstance: the Cardinals land Spencer Jones from the Yankees.
JJ Wetherholt is seemingly pushing to be the team's starting second baseman by opening day next season. That will permanently move Donovan to the outfield. But if the Cardinals trade Donovan and land Jones alongside two or three other talented prospects, it wouldn't be a horrible decision.
Donovan is playing his best baseball right now. It's unlikely that his ceiling is much higher than the production we're seeing from him this year. Trading him now would be extracting the most value out of him possible.
It doesn't seem likely, but it's definitely a situation to keep an eye on.
More MLB: Cardinals Trading $81 Million Star 'Seems Unavoidable,' Per Insider