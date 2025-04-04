Yankees Superstar Aaron Judge Draws Intriguing Comparison To Cardinals Legend
A retired St. Louis Cardinals legend was recently compared to New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge as he torches big-league pitchers with his red-hot bat in 2025.
Even without using one of the Yankees' controversial torpedo bats, Judge is batting .417 with 10 hits including five home runs, 15 RBIs and a 1.648 OPS in 24 at-bats across six games played for the Bronx Bombers this season.
There's no disputing Judge's supremacy over the current generation of major leaguers. However, it's also possible that his career trajectory could surpass the legendary status of a Cardinals all-time great.
"The adjustments that he has made at the plate -- that's why he's having all this success," St. Louis two-time World Series champion Albert Pujols stated Wednesday on MLB Network. "I did a breakdown on (MLB) Central with (Mark) DeRosa about hanging his hands back in 2018. Now, he puts his hands a little bit forward -- closes his stance a little bit more. As you know, this game is about making adjustments because they will eat you alive and that's what he's done -- in consistent numbers day in and day out every year. Like you (Bob Costas) said, he missed some games. Can you imagine if he had made those games? I mean, his numbers would be amazing."
Pujols batted .296 with 1405 extra-base hits including 703 home runs, 2218 RBIs and a .918 OPS throughout his 22-season career, during which he played for the Cardinals, Los Angeles Angels and Los Angeles Dodgers.
The 12-year Cardinals veteran ranks fourth on the all-time home runs leader list, trailing Babe Ruth (714), Hank Aaron (755) and Barry Bonds (762). Pujols is a no-brainer Hall of Fame candidate but won't be eligible for induction until 2028 -- five years after his final game as a big-league player with St. Louis.
Judge has batted .289 with 501 extra-base hits including 320 home runs, 731 RBIs and a 1.014 OPS throughout his 10-year career with the Yankees.
If Judge hopes to surpass Pujols on the HR-leader list, he must remain consistent throughout the rest of his career, as he approaches his 33rd birthday on Apr. 26th. The two-time American League MVP needs to stay healthy and belt 50-60 dingers in at least a couple more seasons to surpass the former Cardinals homegrown star's 703 homers.
