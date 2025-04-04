Yankees Reunion With Ex-Cardinals Top Prospect Ends Following Shocking DFA Decision
A former St. Louis Cardinals first-round draft pick's reunion with the New York Yankees could soon come to an abrupt end after being designated for assignment.
The Yankees hope to erase the memory of last year's heartbreaking World Series loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers by winning it all this season. Despite several key players landing on the injured list, New York is off to a hot start -- commanding a 4-2 record and sitting 0.5 games behind the first-place Toronto Blue Jays in the hypercompetitive American League East.
The 27-time World Series champions recently signed a former Cardinals top prospect in a questionable move to bolster their veteran-laden bullpen but have quickly changed their minds.
"Prior to today’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves: Reinstated right-handed pitcher Devin Williams (#38) from the paternity list," the organization announced Friday morning before its series opener against the National League Central-rival Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. "Designated RHP Adam Ottavino for assignment."
Ottavino was re-signed by the Yankees on Tuesday after spending two seasons with the Bronx Bombers from 2019 to 2020. The veteran hurler logged two strikeouts and two walks without sacrificing a hit or run in 1 1/3 innings pitched for New York before being DFA'd on Friday.
The 39-year-old was selected by the Cardinals in the first round of the 2006 draft but spent most of his time with the 11-time World Series champions pitching in their farm system.
The 15-year veteran posted a 0-2 record with an 8.46 ERA, 12-to-9 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .370 batting average against and a 2.06 WHIP in 22 1/3 innings pitched for the Cardinals after debuting with the club in 2010. Ottavino was eventually released and claimed off waivers by the Colorado Rockies in Apr. 2012.
Following the Yankees' latest decision to DFA Ottavino, the former homegrown St. Louis hurler has seven days to be traded, granted unconditional release waivers or placed on an outright assignment to the minor leagues. It'd be shocking to see another club give the aging pitcher another chance and he certainly won't accept being demoted. Perhaps this is the end of the road for the New York native.
More MLB: Cardinals Predicted To Host 'Entire Garage Sale' Of Blockbuster Trades This Summer