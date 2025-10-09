Yankees Two-Time All-Star Predicted To Ditch New York, Sign With Cardinals
Free agency will be a very intriguing time of year for the St. Louis Cardinals heading into a rebuild of some capacity.
The Cardinals aren't building a roster they expect to compete for a championship next season. But might they still take a flier on a free agent or two whose value might be down at the moment, hoping for a bounceback?
One baseball writer surprisingly foresees the Cardinals landing a two-time All-Star closer, which is typically the type of move made by teams who are all-in on the season ahead. However, this closer's situation is different than most.
Cardinals predicted to sign Devin Williams
On Friday, Randy Miller of NJ Advance Media predicted that New York Yankees reliever Devin Williams would sign a four-year contract with the Cardinals after his only season in the Bronx went sideways. \
"There’s no chance the Yankees want Williams back, and while he’s saying that he’s willing to return, don’t buy it," Miller wrote. "Williams prefers to be a closer again and the Yankees’ closer job belongs to David Bednar, a summer trade acquisition.
"Williams thrived pitching for a small-market team when he was with Milwaukee, so that also could be something he’ll be looking for come winter. Prediction: Signs with Cardinals for four years."
This season, Williams put up a shocking 4.79 ERA in 67 appearances. From 2020 (when he won Rookie of the Year) through last year, his ERA was a minuscule 1.70 in 228 appearances.
Going from one of the most dominant relievers in the sport to facing serious struggles in the game's biggest market had to take a toll on Williams, and it's easy to see why he'd want to leave. He also struck out 90 batters in 62 innings this year and had a strong 2.68 FIP, so positive regression seems to be in order.
But where do the Cardinals fit into the equation? A four-year deal, presumably a somewhat expensive one, for a closer? That doesn't get them all that close to a championship in and of itself, and if the budget is going to be relatively tight this winter, it would seem a strange way to allocate it.
Not every offseason prediction comes through, and to the naked eye, this one looks like a bit of a stretch.
More MLB: Cardinals On The Rise: 3 Reasons To Be Excited About St. Louis Next Season