Inside The Cardinals

Yankees Two-Time All-Star Predicted To Ditch New York, Sign With Cardinals

Would St. Louis offer a multi-year deal to a reliever right now?

Jackson Roberts

Aug 4, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of a New York Yankees helmet and logo before the game between the Texas Rangers and the New York Yankees at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Aug 4, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of a New York Yankees helmet and logo before the game between the Texas Rangers and the New York Yankees at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

Free agency will be a very intriguing time of year for the St. Louis Cardinals heading into a rebuild of some capacity.

The Cardinals aren't building a roster they expect to compete for a championship next season. But might they still take a flier on a free agent or two whose value might be down at the moment, hoping for a bounceback?

One baseball writer surprisingly foresees the Cardinals landing a two-time All-Star closer, which is typically the type of move made by teams who are all-in on the season ahead. However, this closer's situation is different than most.

Cardinals predicted to sign Devin Williams

Devin Williams
Sep 25, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Devin Williams (38) pitches against the Chicago White Sox during the eighth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

On Friday, Randy Miller of NJ Advance Media predicted that New York Yankees reliever Devin Williams would sign a four-year contract with the Cardinals after his only season in the Bronx went sideways. \

"There’s no chance the Yankees want Williams back, and while he’s saying that he’s willing to return, don’t buy it," Miller wrote. "Williams prefers to be a closer again and the Yankees’ closer job belongs to David Bednar, a summer trade acquisition.

"Williams thrived pitching for a small-market team when he was with Milwaukee, so that also could be something he’ll be looking for come winter. Prediction: Signs with Cardinals for four years."

This season, Williams put up a shocking 4.79 ERA in 67 appearances. From 2020 (when he won Rookie of the Year) through last year, his ERA was a minuscule 1.70 in 228 appearances.

Going from one of the most dominant relievers in the sport to facing serious struggles in the game's biggest market had to take a toll on Williams, and it's easy to see why he'd want to leave. He also struck out 90 batters in 62 innings this year and had a strong 2.68 FIP, so positive regression seems to be in order.

But where do the Cardinals fit into the equation? A four-year deal, presumably a somewhat expensive one, for a closer? That doesn't get them all that close to a championship in and of itself, and if the budget is going to be relatively tight this winter, it would seem a strange way to allocate it.

Not every offseason prediction comes through, and to the naked eye, this one looks like a bit of a stretch.

More MLB: Cardinals On The Rise: 3 Reasons To Be Excited About St. Louis Next Season

Published
Jackson Roberts
JACKSON ROBERTS

Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding St. Louis Cardinals On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News