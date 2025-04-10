Yankees Urged To Fix 'Clear Need' With Cardinals Blockbuster Trade
The New York Yankees currently are 7-5 on the season and are in second place in the American League East behind the Toronto Blue Jays.
New York is just a 1/2 game out of the top spot in the division, but you would think it was lower in the standings based off the way the team has been spoken about on social media. The Yankees have plenty of talent, but there already has been chatter about how the team could improve.
It's a somewhat odd time in the year in which the initial excitement of the new season starts to wear off and speculation starts to begin about who could be moved where in response to small sample sizes. The St. Louis Cardinals have had an up-and-down start to the season, but it's been just 12 games. One series can completely change a team's perception in the standings and one or two games can completely change a player's slash line.
It's just too early to really judge. But, that's not the nature of the business. For example. Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller made a list of "clear needs" for 10 teams with potential trade candidates to help fill the holes. They mentioned the third base position for the Yankeees and unsurprisingly mentioned Nolan Arenado as a possible solution.
"Potential Solutions: Nolan Arenado, Yandy Díaz, Eugenio Suárez," Miller said. "This may well be an 'Arenado or bust' situation, which is a bit what it felt like all winter, even though the Yankees were never one of the teams rumored to be seriously pursuing the Cardinals third baseman.
"If not Arenado, Díaz is probably the next-best combination of 'can play third base' and 'should be available,' but we'll see if he's available to the Yankees. The AL East rivals have only ever made three trades, and none of those were deadline deals."
Throughout the offseason there was plenty of chatter about Arenado and the Yankees but it didn't seem like New York was ever a serious suitor for him. Maybe things could change, but it seems unlikely in the short term.
