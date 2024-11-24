Yankees Urged To Pair Cardinals Projected $12M All-Star With Aaron Judge
The New York Yankees likely will need to add a first baseman this winter and that is where the St. Louis Cardinals could come into play.
New York has had Anthony Rizzo over the last few years, but injuries derailed him, and he now is a free agent. The Yankees have internal options that could help fill in at first in DJ LeMahieu and Ben Rice, but New York also has been linked to possible first base options.
One player who was mentioned as a fit is Cardinals seven-time All-Star Paul Goldschmidt by BVM Sports' Cody Kluge.
"The Yankees made their first World Series appearance in 15 years this past season but may ultimately need more offensive firepower to finally end their championship drought," Kluge said. "New York’s lineup should have some pop again in 2025 with Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Jazz Chisholm Jr. and others. Adding Goldschmidt to that mix could make the Yankees the top power-hitting team in the majors for a second straight year.
"With Anthony Rizzo expected to depart, first base could also be one of the top positions to address in New York this offseason. Bigger names like Pete Alonso and Christian Walker could be the Yankees’ top targets, but Goldschmidt would be a more affordable option who could still provide decent power at the plate."
A lineup featuring three Most Valuable Players in Goldschmidt, Aaron Judge, and Giancarlo Stanton certainly would be scary for opposing pitchers.
