Yankees Would Be Foolish To Overlook Cardinals Trade Option Amid Gerrit Cole Injury
The St. Louis Cardinals and New York Yankees could soon become trade partners depending on right-handed pitcher Gerrit Cole's injury timeline.
The Yankees ace is suffering from right elbow pain for a second consecutive year at spring training. After avoiding Tommy John surgery last season, Cole might not be so fortunate this time around.
If Cole is out for an extended period of time, the Yankees should quickly get on the phone with the Cardinals' front office to take advantage of a golden opportunity to keep their rotation intact.
"A somewhat more modest target might be Cardinals right-hander Erick Fedde," CBS Sports' Dayn Perry wrote Sunday night. "Fedde, who turns 32 on Tuesday, rebuilt his career during a 2023 stint in Korea. He returned stateside to the (Chicago) White Sox last season, and before and after his deadline trade to St. Louis, worked 177 ⅓ combined innings with a 126 ERA+, a 3.86 FIP, and a WAR of 5.6. Also appealing is the fact that Fedde is owed just $7.5 million for the upcoming season in advance of his return to free agency. That price tag would probably be appealing to Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner, who remains unwilling to use the full power of his club's vast resources."
Considering that the Yankees aren't looking to add much to the payroll before Opening Day, Fedde's economical $7.5 million price tag wouldn't be an issue for the Bronx Bombers if they traded for him.
With the Cardinals looking to rebuild and restock their farm system, trading Fedde to the Yankees could hopefully provide St. Louis with a solid top-prospect haul in return.
Fedde's contract expires after this season, so it's likely that the Cardinals will look to move him at this summer's trade deadline. With how eager the Yankees could soon be to fill Cole's absence in the rotation, they shouldn't hesitate to contact St. Louis for the 32-year-old hurler.
