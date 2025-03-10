Beloved Ex-Cardinals All-Stars Being Targeted By NL Central-Foe Cubs, Per Sources
The St. Louis Cardinals haven't been active in this offseason's free-agent market other than moving on from several former pitchers, some of which are still searching for a landing spot.
For instance, journeyman right-handed pitcher Keynan Middleton, who didn't pitch a single inning due to an injury for the Cardinals after signing with them last winter, became a free agent for a second straight offseason when St. Louis neglected to pick up his 2025 club option this past fall.
Middleton wasn't the only Cardinals pitcher whose 2025 club option was declined. A pair of former St. Louis starting pitchers searching for their next opportunity could soon join the hated National League Central-rival Chicago Cubs.
"The (Chicago) Cubs are keeping Gibson and Lynn on their radar in case issues arise after the team’s early ramp-up for spring training and long trip to Japan, sources say," The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Patrick Mooney reported Sunday. "At the moment, the Cubs aren’t in a position to promise Gibson or Lynn a spot in their rotation, much less guarantee that either pitcher would make the major-league club by a certain date," Rosenthal and Mooney continued. "But the seemingly nonstop injury news coming out of Arizona and Florida means all 30 clubs will continue looking for pitching. Even ones that appear to be set."
Gibson and Lynn's $12 million 2025 club options were declined shortly after this past season ended, with the Cardinals hoping to significantly reduce payroll to help with their rebuilding efforts.
The 37-year-old veterans pose as quality back-of-the-rotation starters. Considering how well they performed in their respected roles last year for St. Louis, it's surprising neither All-Star veteran has landed a deal this offseason.
Lynn, a homegrown Cardinals 2011 World Series champion, might have a challenging time signing with the Cubs, as might Gibson, a University of Missouri alumnus who lives outside of St. Louis during the offseasons.
However, desperate times call for desperate measures. Squaring off against either former beloved Cardinals pitcher this season will stir all kinds of upsetting emotions, especially if they're in an abhorred Cubs uniform.
