Cardinals' Oli Marmol 'Highly Impressed' With 22-Year-Old Phenom's Spring Training
The St. Louis Cardinals were supposed to reset this offseason by opening roster room for younger talent but things haven't gone as planned.
After failing to trade not one single player this winter, the Cardinals might have to put several youngster's futures on hold, such as Luken Baker, who could've supplanted Paul Goldschmidt at first base if Willson Contreras was dealt or remained as catcher.
However, there's a phenom quickly making a name for himself in just his second professional season with the Cardinals organization. A 2025 debut could be within reach for the young slugger.
"(Cardinals) manager Oli Marmol raving about JJ Wetherholt, the top-ranked prospect in the organization: 'I’m highly impressed with JJ. While we have him here, I want to get him in as much as possible and see how he handles certain things,'" as transcribed by MLB.com's John Denton on Thursday. "'Up to this point, he’s a pro. It is a nice trait when you are young and you are comfortable in your own skin. He knows what he brings to the table, he’s confident with it and he is completely comfortable with what he does not know.'"
The 2023 Big 12 Conference Player of the Year already has several members within the Cardinals franchise predicting him to make a quick rise to his Major League Baseball debut.
"'It’s good for a young guy to be willing to ask questions and he is gleaning a ton of wisdom from the older guys in conversations and also by observing,'" Marmol continued. "'He’s made the most out of his camp so far.'"
Wetherholt batted .295 with seven extra-base hits including two home runs, 20 RBIs and a .805 OPS in 29 games played for Single-A Palm Beach in 2024.
Although the 22-year-old garners plenty of attention from Marmol and the rest of the organization, he must first prove himself at the minor-league level before earning his debut. However, seeing Wetherholt suit up at Busch Stadium before this upcoming season's end wouldn't be shocking, considering how far the Cardinals could fall out of playoff contention.
