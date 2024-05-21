Cardinals Promote Dominant Reliever Following Impressive Start To Season
The St. Louis Cardinals roster is filled with veteran players who are well above the age of 30 years old and the club will have to start digging into their farm system pretty soon.
Fortunately, a plethora of up-and-coming talent will hopefully provide the franchise with years of success as St. Louis looks to get back to the "Cardinals Way" of winning.
One particular talent who's been quietly making a name for himself in the minors was recently promoted in the minors and could be eyeing a debut if he continues to dominate.
Right-handed pitcher Andre Granillo was transferred from Double-A Springfield to Triple-A Memphis after recording an impressive start to his 2024 campaign, the organization announced Tuesday afternoon.
Granillo posted a 4-0 record with a 1.47 ERA, 23-to-10 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .129 batting average against and a 0.98 WHIP in 18 1/3 innings pitched for Double-A Springfield this season.
The 24-year-old is arguably having the best season of his career since being drafted by St. Louis in 2021 and he could easily be a bullpen depth option within the next season if he continues to pitch lights out for Triple-A Memphis.
The young reliever struggled in his Triple-A debut last season -- logging a 6.08 ERA with a 17-to-13 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .196 batting average against and a 1.73 WHIP in 13 1/3 innings pitched.
Despite the numbers Granillo put up last year, he's having a tremendous season in 2024 and it should be interesting to see how he handles the promotion.
Hopefully, Granillo is another promising pitching prospect who will be a valuable asset for St. Louis when the day comes for him to pitch at Busch Stadium.
