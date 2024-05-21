Cardinals Pitching Prospect Could Be Called Up To Bolster Fragmented Rotation
The St. Louis Cardinals have won six of their last eight games and are beginning to look like the team everyone was hoping to see after the organization retooled the pitching staff this past winter.
Unfortunately, left-handers Drew Rom and Steven Matz have been sidelined due to injuries -- leaving the rotation with only four healthy starting pitchers.
To fill the void, St. Louis has converted reliever Matthew Liberatore to pitch as a starter but there might be a better option in the farm system to assume the role for the time being.
"The (Cardinals) 4.82 rotation ERA ranks 25th in the majors," The Athletic's Stephen J. Nesbitt wrote Tuesday. "The 33-and-up rotation idea isn’t working. Why not try the 22-year-old Dutchman (Sam Robberse)?"
Robberse has posted a 5-2 record with a 3.29 ERA, 53-to-16 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .210 batting average against and a 1.04 WHIP in 54 2/3 innings pitched across nine starts for Triple-A Memphis so far this season.
The Netherlands-born hurler has flown under the radar as one of the most underrated pitching prospects as he steadily climbs his way to the top at such a young age.
With Rom being placed on the 60-day injured list due to left shoulder biceps tendinitis and Matz inactive until early June with a lower back strain, it might be worth it to call up Robberse to see what he can do.
At the very least, the promising young hurler gets some big-league experience and can return to the minors once Matz returns. On top of that, it would allow Liberatore to get back to the bullpen and do what he does best there.
Will Robberse make his debut with the Cardinals soon to help out the injured rotation for the time being?
