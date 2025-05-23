Cardinals Should Target Phillies Pitching Prospect At Trade Deadline
The St. Louis Cardinals are performing well in the month of May. After falling to 14-19 on May 2, the team has turned things up a notch and won 13 of their last 17 games.
The team has been carried largely by their starting rotation, but the offense has also performed well, as has the bullpen.
However, there is one area of the organization that needs some attention: the minor leagues.
Several pitchers have gone down with injuries in the minor league levels for St. Louis, and they could look to replenish their supply at the trade deadline.
If the Cardinals trade Ryan Helsley to the Philadelphia Phillies, a team that needs bullpen help this summer, they should target right-hander Mick Abel as part of the return package.
Abel made his Major League debut with the Phillies on Sunday, pitching six scoreless innings and striking out nine batters while earning his first career win against the Pittsburgh Pirates, outdueling Paul Skenes.
He had struggled in the minor leagues over the past few seasons, but he finally appears to be putting it together in 2025. The 23-year-old right-hander is 5-2 with a 2.53 ERA in eight starts with Triple-A Lehigh Valley. He also is averaging 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
This is the type of pitcher that St. Louis needs in their system. Several rotation spots will be open next year, and having both Abel and Michael McGreevy available to fill those slots will be important.
We'll see if St. Louis pulls the trigger on a possible trade.
