Cardinals Sign Son Of Ex-Cubs Hurler From Painful 2015 NLDS To International Deal

St. Louis is letting bygones be bygones

Nate Hagerty

Sep 9, 2015; St. Louis, MO, USA; Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Pedro Strop (46) delivers a pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
In this story:

The St. Louis Cardinals aren't having a typical offseason as they have yet to sign any notable free agents this winter but the latest move is rather intriguing.

Although the Cardinals' latest move won't pay dividends for years to come, it'll be interesting when the day arrives that a former Chicago Cubs closing pitcher's son debuts for St. Louis.

"Nearly a decade after his father helped the Chicago Cubs eliminate the Cardinals from the postseason for the first time in that rivalry's history, Pedro Strop's son is poised to be part of the next generation of Cardinals prospects," St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold wrote Wednesday. "Royel Strop, an outfielder, finalized an agreement with the Cardinals on Wednesday, the first day of Major League Baseball's yearlong international amateur signing period. Strop, 16, is a left-handed hitting outfielder with plus speed and projectible power who, of course, grew up around the game and at a ballpark."

Strop's father sacrificed only one earned run on four strikeouts, zero walks and one hit in 2 2/3 innings pitched for the Cubs as their closing pitcher during the 2015 National League Divisional Series -- the Cardinals lost three games to one.

The young Dominican Republic native has a long way to go but scouts believe his bat speed, batting eye and ability to hit line drives will help him reach the big leagues someday.

It's great to see the Cardinals put hard feelings aside from the painful loss to the Cubs in the 2015 NLDS. Hopefully, the last name Strop will one day become a household name in St. Louis.

Published
