Cardinals Underdog 'Could Be Called Upon' To Debut At Some Point This Season
The St. Louis Cardinals are loaded with young talent as they head into an unpredictable season that could see several promotions and demotions.
Several position players, such as third baseman Nolan Arenado and shortstop Masyn Winn, won't have to worry about losing their spots. However, the outfield is loaded with players who are in danger of being replaced, such as former top prospect Jordan Walker.
Depending on how this season pans out for St. Louis' outfield crew, the Cardinals could turn to an overlooked talent quietly making a name for himself.
"This spring, Koperniak earned his way to big-league camp as a member of the Cardinals’ 40-man roster," St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Lynn Worthy wrote Friday. "At some point this season, he could be called upon to provide reinforcements in the majors."
Koperniak has batted .298 with 148 extra-base hits including 59 home runs, 258 RBIs and a .834 OPS since joining the Cardinals' farm system in 2021.
The United Kingdom native played for a small Division III school (Trinity College) in Hartford, Connecticut, before signing with St. Louis as an undrafted free agent in 2020.
Despite joining the Cardinals as an underdog, Koperniak has quietly proven why he's worthy of being included in the franchise's top 30 prospects list, ranking No. 22.
There's uncertainty about who will man St. Louis' outfield this season. For now, Lars Nootbaar, Brendan Donovan, Jordan Walker, Alec Burleson, Michael Siani and Victor Scott II will compete for playing time.
Sadly, the Cardinals' top outfielders are young and have been inconsistent the past couple of seasons, which could help open the door for Koperniak to debut in 2025. If St. Louis' logjammed outfield fails to produce offensively, a call to the big leagues could be imminent for the 27-year-old rising star.
More MLB: Mariners Should Sign Ex-Cardinals All-Star In Wake Of Concerning George Kirby Injury