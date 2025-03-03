Inside The Cardinals

Pair Of Cardinals Sluggers Could Face 'Make-Or-Break Season' Heading Into 2025

The former St. Louis top prospects will be put to the test this year

Jul 5, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman (16) celebrates with St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Jordan Walker (18) after hitting a two-run home run against the Miami Marlins during the third inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals aren't as concerned with being competitive in 2025 as they are at ensuring the success of the organization's future.

Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak announced plans to reset last fall. His motive for doing so is to allow the club's youth-laden roster to lead the way, hoping to gain a better understanding of where the franchise's future stands.

Several former top prospects who have failed to meet expectations will be tested this upcoming season and a pair of young sluggers' careers could be at stake.

"This could be a make-or-break season for Nolan Gorman and Jordan Walker as both former top prospects look to prove they are still capable of developing into the offensive cornerstones they were expected to be during their time in the minors.," Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter wrote Monday after predicting the Cardinals 2025 Opening Day lineup, which included both youngsters.

Gorman and Walker were demoted to Triple-A Memphis in 2024 after both endured significant offensive slumps. This allowed minor leaguers, such as outfielder Michael Siani and infielder Thomas Saggese, to gain big-league experience.

Although Saggese and Siani lack the offensive potential Gorman and Walker offer, the Cardinals must decide sooner or later whether they're better off moving on from the former top prospects.

Walker has been demoted to Triple-A Memphis twice since logging a .276/.342/.445 slash line with 16 home runs and 51 RBIs during his rookie year in 2023. The 22-year-old still has much to prove despite logging an impressive first season in the big leagues.

As for Gorman, he ranked 43rd in strikeouts among all the league's hitters despite having only played in 107 games last season. The 24-year-old also committed 10 errors while playing second base for the Cardinals in 2024 -- the most by any second baseman in the National League.

Hopefully, the Cardinals' new hitting coach, Brant Brown, is helping Walker and Gorman rejuvenate their swing and plate approach at spring training. If not, their futures in St. Louis could be in jeopardy.

NATE HAGERTY

Nate Hagerty joined “Inside The Cardinals” as a content creator to spread knowledge about his favorite childhood team. A hometown native of Boston, Hagerty chose at an early age of six years old to follow the St. Louis Cardinals. The miraculous season of 04’ for the Red Sox did not deter Hagerty from rooting against his hometown team, nor did it in 2013 against the Red Birds. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu 

