Pair Of Cardinals Sluggers Could Face 'Make-Or-Break Season' Heading Into 2025
The St. Louis Cardinals aren't as concerned with being competitive in 2025 as they are at ensuring the success of the organization's future.
Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak announced plans to reset last fall. His motive for doing so is to allow the club's youth-laden roster to lead the way, hoping to gain a better understanding of where the franchise's future stands.
Several former top prospects who have failed to meet expectations will be tested this upcoming season and a pair of young sluggers' careers could be at stake.
"This could be a make-or-break season for Nolan Gorman and Jordan Walker as both former top prospects look to prove they are still capable of developing into the offensive cornerstones they were expected to be during their time in the minors.," Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter wrote Monday after predicting the Cardinals 2025 Opening Day lineup, which included both youngsters.
Gorman and Walker were demoted to Triple-A Memphis in 2024 after both endured significant offensive slumps. This allowed minor leaguers, such as outfielder Michael Siani and infielder Thomas Saggese, to gain big-league experience.
Although Saggese and Siani lack the offensive potential Gorman and Walker offer, the Cardinals must decide sooner or later whether they're better off moving on from the former top prospects.
Walker has been demoted to Triple-A Memphis twice since logging a .276/.342/.445 slash line with 16 home runs and 51 RBIs during his rookie year in 2023. The 22-year-old still has much to prove despite logging an impressive first season in the big leagues.
As for Gorman, he ranked 43rd in strikeouts among all the league's hitters despite having only played in 107 games last season. The 24-year-old also committed 10 errors while playing second base for the Cardinals in 2024 -- the most by any second baseman in the National League.
Hopefully, the Cardinals' new hitting coach, Brant Brown, is helping Walker and Gorman rejuvenate their swing and plate approach at spring training. If not, their futures in St. Louis could be in jeopardy.
More MLB: Beloved Ex-Cardinals 3-Time All-Star's Career 'Could Be Over' After 14 Seasons