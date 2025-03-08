Mariners Should Sign Ex-Cardinals All-Star In Wake Of Concerning George Kirby Injury
The St. Louis Cardinals aimed to shed payroll this offseason, resulting in several former pitchers having no other option but to seek the free-agent market.
For instance, 2011 World Series champion Lance Lynn's 2025 club option was declined, forcing the aging 37-year-old to seek a free-agent deal, which he has yet to find.
Another Cardinals veteran hurler searching for a new landing spot after his club option was also declined this winter could find his new home with the Seattle Mariners following the latest blow to their rotation.
Mariners right-handed pitcher George Kirby will likely begin the 2025 season on the 15-day injured list after recently being sidelined due to shoulder inflammation in his throwing arm, according to Seattle general manager Justin Hollander.
Although Kirby isn't yet expected to miss a significant amount of playing time this upcoming season, signing RHP Kyle Gibson to compensate for losing the Mariners All-Star in the rotation might not be such a bad idea.
Seattle's rotation contains five starters who are 27 years old or younger, with Luis Castillo being the odd man out at 32.
Considering how young the Mariners' rotation is, adding a 37-year-old Gibson to the mix could benefit Seattle's youth-laden arsenal.
Gibson posted an 8-8 record with a 4.24 ERA, 151-to-68 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .251 batting average against and a 1.35 WHIP in 169 2/3 innings pitched for the Cardinals in 2024.
Although Gibson's skill set might be inferior to Kirby's, the Mariners could use the All-Star veteran's leadership and wisdom to strengthen their young rotation further.
The 12-year veteran still wants to compete and since he hasn't landed a free-agent contract this offseason, Seattle could likely sign Gibson for a relatively inexpensive price -- a potential low-risk, high-reward scenario.
