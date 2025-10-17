Why Cardinals Should Kick Tires On 2x World Series Champion To Boost Rotation
The St. Louis Cardinals failed to reach the postseason for the third straight year after going 78-84 during the 2025 regular season and finishing in fourth place in the National League Central.
Under Chaim Bloom, the Cardinals will rebuild for the first time in decades and focus almost solely on the future rather than trying to win in the present. They were quiet last offseason in free agency, only signing Phil Maton to a one-year, $2 million contract with two weeks left in spring training.
With Sonny Gray possibly on the way out, St. Louis will need to be more active in adding pitching this offseason. There are plenty of affordable options that will be available, and one of them has won two World Series rings.
Cardinals Should Kick Tires On 18-Year Veteran To Boost Rotation
Among the pitchers available is right-hander Charlie Morton, who has been in the league for 18 years. He is a two-time All-Star in addition to his World Series rings.
The Cardinals could benefit from having another veteran presence around, especially if Gray is traded. Morton went 9-11 with a 5.83 ERA this year with the Baltimore Orioles, Detroit Tigers and Atlanta Braves.
While he struggled in 2025, Morton still has a strong track record and can eat innings when he's right. He's a proven big-game pitcher and could be a solid veteran leader for all of the young players in St. Louis' clubhouse entering the 2026 season.
While not an ace, Morton is somebody that can take the ball every fifth day and keep a team in games. If the 41-year-old performs well, he could also be a solid trade candidate, assuming that the Cardinals are out of contention by the trade deadline.
This season, he served as both a starter and reliever, but with the lack of rotation depth in St. Louis, he could have a clear path to start for the full season. This would also allow them to move on from Miles Mikolas while also giving some of their young arms a chance to compete for a rotation spot.
Morton was drafted out of Joel Barlow High School in Redding, Connecticut by the Braves back in 2002 and began his career in 2008. While 2025 was a disappointing year, he is an experienced veteran that can bring a lot of value to St. Louis if they decide to sign him.
