Cardinals' Richard Fitts Gives Refreshingly Honest Take on Rotation Battle

Richard Fitts was one of the most intriguing arrivals of the St. Louis Cardinals' offseason, but it's not like his spot is guaranteed just yet.

Fitts, who made 15 appearances in the majors for the Boston Red Sox over the last two seasons, was one of two players acquired by the Cardinals in the trade for three-time All-Star Sonny Gray. He's one of many young pitchers battling to take over a rotation spot in St. Louis.

On Wednesday, Fitts made his first start of spring training, and it was a definite success. In two scoreless innings, he allowed just two runners to reach base on infield singles, as the Cardinals downed the New York Mets 6-0.

Fitts is locked in on earning his rotation spot

Fitts had a lot of solid results on Wednesday, including touching 98.6 mph with his fastball. But he also proved to be a bit of a perfectionist.

“The results definitely do matter,” Fitts said, per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. “I don't want anybody to touch first base by any means, but if those two runs scored off of infield singles -- not that it doesn't matter, but I think I still went out there and I showed that I was healthy and I can compete for a spot and not necessarily lose sleep over that.”

The most refreshing part of Fitts' postgame reflection, however, came when he was asked how much he had been thinking about the competition to join the St. Louis rotation.

“Probably a little too much,” Fitts said, per Feinsand. “Just a super-honest answer.”

Fitts, who owns a 3.97 ERA and 49 strikeouts in his 65 2/3 innings as a big-leaguer, has to at least be considered a tentative favorite to grab one of the five spots. He can be optioned to Triple-A, but so can just about everyone on the Cardinals' pitching staff, and he was acquired in a high-profile trade.

Outings like Wednesday's will help his case as well, but the Cardinals really shouldn't have much logical reason to leave Fitts out of the group that starts the year toeing the slab.