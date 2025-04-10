MLB Fans Couldn’t Believe the Painful Way White Sox Lost to Guardians
The Chicago White Sox have hit a number of crushing lows in recent years and they can add another brutal moment from Wednesday night's loss to the Guardians to that list.
Trailing by two runs with two out in the top of the ninth inning, Miguel Vargas hit a single to left field that scored one run and almost scored the tying run as well but Mike Tauchman suffered what looked like a hamstring injury at the worst possible time.
Here's how that final out played out. Tauchman might have still been thrown out at home but this ending was pretty brutal:
Fans couldn't believe it:
