Clayton Kershaw’s Kids Left Him the Sweetest Message Before Dodgers-Blue Jays World Series
As Clayton Kershaw prepares to step onto the mound for his last stretch of games in this year's World Series, he'll do so with the full confidence of Dodgers fans—and his kids, too.
Ahead of Game 1 of the World Series between the Dodgers and Blue Jays, Kershaw received a special voice message from his four children: Cali, Charley, Cooper and Chance. Last month, the 37-year-old announced he was going to retire at the end of the 2025 season, and with his final postseason games quickly approaching, his kids gave him the sweetest tribute through The Players' Tribune.
You can listen to those heartfelt messages below:
So adorable.
Kershaw also has a little something extra to look forward to following the World Series and his impending retirement, as he and his wife Ellen are expecting a baby girl.
Kershaw, an 11-time All-Star and three-time Cy Young winner, will hang up his glove after 18 seasons with the only team he's ever known. He's made it to the postseason in 14 of those years and clinched the World Series championship once in 2020. Kershaw also was on the Dodgers for their 2024 World Series run, though he was limited by injuries and didn't play at all that postseason.
He'll have a pretty good shot at winning another title with this year's star-studded Dodgers squad, which is set to face off against the Blue Jays in Toronto for Game 1 on Friday night.