Cody Bellinger's Trade Fate With Cubs Up in Air After Injury
Chicago Cubs outfielder Cody Bellinger was considered a potential trade chip ahead of the MLB trade deadline at the end of the month, but following a hand injury suffered on a hit by pitch in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Baltimore Orioles, it appears that he may be heading to the injured list.
Bellinger was hit in the hand by a 97-MPH fastball in the top of the seventh inning and was forced to leave the game. According to ESPN's Jesse Rogers, the Cubs are calling up outfielder Alexander Canario from Triple-A Iowa, which could be a sign that Bellinger is heading to the shelf with the injury.
The Cubs are 44-49 on the season heading into Thursday night, and appear to be likely sellers at the trade deadline. Bellinger, whose has an early termination option after the season, figured to be a likely candidate to be on the move to a contender.
In 312 at-bats this season, the soon-to-be 29-year-old Bellinger has nine home runs and 37 RBI to go along with a .269 batting average.