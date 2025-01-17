Cubs Reveal New ’Blues Alternate’ Uniforms for 2025 Season and Fans Already Love Them
We might not know what the Chicago Cubs 2025 season will look like just yet, but we do know one thing—they’ll look good doing it.
On Thursday, the team unveiled their “Blues Alternate” uniforms for the upcoming season.
The new look, presented by motorola razr (sure, why not) brings back a baby blue colorway that the Cubs haven’t rocked on the field since 1981, and serve as a nod to the city’s close ties to the blues.
The new jerseys are set to make their debut on April 5 against the San Diego Padres at Wrigley Field.
The new kits come complete with plenty of hidden easter eggs for those looking to get into the details.
The immediate reception of the new jerseys was near-universally positive, something increasingly rare in the online age.
They’ll look even better on the field.