Chicago Cubs Transfer Closer to 60-Day IL Amid Other Roster Moves
It has certainly been a busy season for the Chicago Cubs' coaching staff and front office as they've had to navigate multiple roster moves that have come from injuries and poor play this year.
There's some hope they can find normalcy at some point during the summer to know what type of 26-man roster they have so they can see what upgrades they might need to make around the trade deadline.
Whether that ultimately happens or not will be seen as the Cubs continue to shuffle things around.
Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network gave some updates about what the most recent moves were as Chicago officially shifted their closer Adbert Alzolay to the 60-day injured list after his forearm strain continued to get worse.
They also decided to send Nick Madrigal down to Triple-A after he had been slashing .221/.280/.256 with no homers, three doubles, and 10 RBI across 51 games.
In a corresponding move, the Cubs are also calling up David Bote to make his first Major League appearance since 2022 after he was recovering from shoulder surgery.
The 31-year-old was originally taken in the 18th round of the 2012 MLB draft and worked his way up the pipeline until he made his debut in 2018. He's played in 384 games during five seasons in the bigs, posting a career slash line of .231/.318/.393 with 36 homers and 150 RBI.
Chicago is desperately looking for some sort of spark as their offense has fallen off a cliff, and they're hoping Bote can provide it.
Andracki also reports the club could be getting back Jordan Wicks, Keegan Thompson, and Daniel Palencia soon as the left-hander is scheduled to start for Triple-A on Sunday in what could be his final rehab outing, while both Thompson and Palencia are also expected to throw.