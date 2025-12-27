Cubs Among 3 Finalists As Alex Bregman Market Takes Shape

Earlier in the MLB offseason, there were some questions about whether the Chicago Cubs were truly interested in signing star third baseman Alex Bregman.

For one, the Cubs aren't known to pay top dollar for the best free agents, and instead try to be most cost-effective when shaping their roster.

While the front office offered Bregman a four-year, $130 million deal last winter before he ultimately signed a three-year, $120 million deal with the Boston Red Sox that included a player option after the 2025 campaign, the sentiment among some is that Chicago would be reluctant to do the same thing this time around.

Not to mention that the Cubs' infield is in a solid spot, especially if they believe Matt Shaw is going to continue his development in 2026. Yet, as the offseason has progressed, it has become increasingly clear that the Cubs are keen on signing Bregman, especially because it's apparent that Kyle Tucker won't be returning to Wrigley Field.

But Bregman is one of the best free agents still available on the market. So even if the Cubs were willing to give him the deal he'll command, they won't be the only team to do so.

Alex Bregman sweepstakes narrows as Cubs make final cut

Marquee Sports Network insider Bruce Levine seemed to confirm this while also listing the Cubs' top competition to sign the three-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion during his December 27 appearance on 670 The Score's Inside the Clubhouse show.

"The Cubs have had many conversations with Scott Boras about Alex Bregman," Levine is quoted as saying, per an X post from Michael Cerami. The X post then added, "Bruce then says, according to people close to Bregman, the interested teams include: Cubs, Blue Jays, D-Backs."

“The Cubs have had many conversations with Scott Boras about Alex Bregman.”



- @MLBBruceLevine



Bruce then says, according to people close to Bregman, the interested teams include: Cubs, Blue Jays, D-Backs. — Michael Cerami (@Michael_Cerami) December 27, 2025

Perhaps one of the best recent pieces of news around Bregman's free agency is that the Boston Red Sox (where Bregman played in 2025) don't seem likely to re-sign him at this point.

The Blue Jays and the Diamondbacks being seen as finalists isn't a surprise, as both have been linked to Bregman throughout the past few weeks. What's interesting about this is that since the Blue Jays are seen as a top suitor for Kyle Tucker, Tucker's ultimate free agency decision will likely influence how aggressively Toronto pursues Bregman.

If Tucker joins the Blue Jays from the Cubs, this means that Bregman's final decision could come down to Chicago or Arizona.

