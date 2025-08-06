Could The Fate Of The Chicago Cubs Season Lay At The Hands Of A Rookie Pitcher?
The Chicago Cubs are lucky that a rookie is coming through for them right now or their division race could be fully out of grasp.
In mid-June, the Cubs were looking like they were pulling away with the division title as they were 6.5 games ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers, but now the story has flipped.
With Justin Steele's season ending injury (UCL) and Jameson Taillon still on the injured list (calf strain) the ball club has been looking for a starting pitcher to compliment Matthew Boyd and Shota Imanaga.
The organization looked for an arm at the trade deadline and found Michael Soroka from the Washington Nationals, who wasn't having the season that the rookie Cade Horton is.
Soroka was placed on the injured list immediately after his debut with the Cubs, but it appears that Horton is here to save the day.
Horton's Rookie Season
The 22-year-old made his debut in the majors back in May and has gotten better and better ever since. This year they have used him in 14 starts (15 games) for over 79 innings of work.
23.1 of his 79.1 innings of work have resulted scoreless. He started today against the Cincinnati Reds where he finished 5.2 (scoreless) and struck out six batters. His performance contributed greatly to a 6-1 victory to avoid being swept and falling further behind the Brewers.
On the season he has gone 5-3 with a 3.18 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, with 59 strikeouts and he keeps getting better.
Horton's last seven starts he has gone 2-2 and brought his ERA down to 2.58 and his WHIP to 1.15.
The former first-round pick (2022 draft) is going to prove vital for the organization's success down the stretch and if they want to make a deep run into playing in October.
National League Playoff Picture
The Athletic just released this week's baseball power rankings and the Cubs still find themselves holding strong at third overall, falling behind only the Brewers and the Dodgers- both National League teams.
The top-four teams on this week's rankings are all from the NL. The lone team in the top from the American League is the No. 5 Detroit Tigers.
Originally, when the Cubs signed their newest slugger Kyle Tucker, it seemed like their only foes were going to be the Dodgers, but their quest to an NL title and World Series birth is going to be much more difficult.
In the end they are going to need more than offensive production to be competitive in the postseason and it looks like Cade Horton could be the underrated answer to their prayers for a championship.
