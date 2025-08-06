Cubs Claim Third Overall Power Ranking Spot Entering Key Stretch of Season
The Athletic power rankings are in and the Chicago Cubs are still sitting steady at third overall, trailing only the Milwaukee Brewers and the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Hopefully, they are able to stay there as they try to match pace with their division rivals, the Brewers, who are 69-44 on the season and now the best team in baseball.
This will more than likely be the only season that Chicago will have their recently acquired slugger, Kyle Tucker, as his free agency will come soon and he will probably cost more than what they are willing to pay to keep him.
Once they signed Tucker many thought the division was clinched and for awhile it looked that way. Midway through June the ball club had a 6.5 game lead at the top of the division.
Back then it looked like the team was just going to be in a dual for the National League with the Dodgers, but now they find themselves four games back and are fighting for a postseason spot.
The Cubs main issue this season has come from their depth at the starting rotation and it was hard to believe that they didn't go find an arm before the clock wound down at the trade deadline.
They did get some solid pickups with Willi Castro, Andrew Kittredge and Taylor Rogers, but as the postseason draws closer they needed to address another starting pitcher who was going to stay healthy and that clearly was not Michael Soroka, who landed on IL after his debut with the club.
Justin Steele won't be returning this season as he was sidelined with a surgery to repair his UCL, so it looks like rookie Cade Horton will have to stand tall with Matthew Boyd and Shota Imanaga.
The NL Central Title Race
The NL Central title race is as cutthroat as it could be with the top two teams sitting at No. 1 and No. 3 in all of baseball.
The Brewers will more than likely be the first team to 70 wins this season and if the Cubs don't want to end up going through the wild card this postseason, someone else on the pitching staff is going to have to step up.
The Cubs have now lost five of their last eight and it would not be surprising to see them drop down the power rankings list if things do not turn around.
They have officially lost the series against the Cincinnati Reds that they are in a battle with, but can avoid being swept to start making up some ground in the division race.
