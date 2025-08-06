Cubs Reliever Andrew Kittredge Throws Historic Immaculate Inning Against Reds [Video]
In the sport of baseball, you never know what you're going to see at the ballpark on any given day.
That was the case at Wrigley Field on Wednesday afternoon with the Chicago Cubs trying to avoid the sweep against their surging division Cincinnati Reds.
Fans were treated to a historic moment in the top half of the seventh inning from one of their newest players in trade deadline acquisition Andrew Kittredge.
Less than 24 hours after allowing four hits and four runs while lasting just a third of an inning during Tuesday's loss, Kittredge returned to the mound to throw an immaculate inning on Wednesday.
Kittredge throws immaculate inning
The 35-year-old struck out the side on nine pitches, and even more impressively all of the at-bats finished on swinging strikes.
Kittredge completed the incredible feat by striking out Reds outfielder Austin Hays, infielder Gavin Lux and catcher Tyler Stephenson.
All nine pitches were shared in a video posted by the official MLB social media channels:
Entering Wednesday's game, Kittredge had a 4.28 ERA this season over his 34 appearances on the season, a figure which has gone up through his first three showings in Chicago.
In 31 appearances for the Baltimore Orioles, he had a 3.45 ERA and 1.085 WHIP with 32 strikeouts in 31.1 innings pitched alongside just eight walks prior to the trade.
The deal sent 17-year-old shortstop prospect Wilfri De La Cruz over to Baltimore in exchange for the services of the veteran reliever.
If Kittredge can bounce back and the immaculate inning is the start of a special run here down the stretch, it will be an absolutely massive development for the Cubs bullpen.
Chicago's president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer was receiving a ton of flak after Kittredge got off to a rough start in his tenure with the team.
Him panning out would be huge not just for the team's hopes down the stretch and in October, but also the fanbase's trust in Hoyer after their dissatisfaction with the way the trade deadline wound up panning out.
Kittredge was one of the most significant acquisitions, and he just had his first signature moment in a Cubs uniform.
Both he and the team not to mention the fanbase is going to hold out hope that it's the first of many huge moments for the partnership between the two.
Kittredge will be a free agent once again after the season comes to a close.
