Cubs vs Rays Preview (9/12/25): Start Time, Pitchers, TV Channel & Live Stream
After an off day, the Chicago Cubs are back at Wrigley Field for a traditional Friday afternoon game with the Tampa Bay Rays.
The Cubs (83-63) are creeping up on clinching a playoff berth for the first time since 2020 and are tracking toward hosting a National League wild card series once the playoffs begin. The goal right now is to get players like outfielder Kyle Tucker and pitcher Michael Soroka healthy and back and on the field for the stretch run.
The Rays gave it their best shot, but at two games under .500 they are out of the American League wild card race and can only play spoilers to potential playoffs teams. Short of Tampa Bay sweeping Chicago, the Cubs are in control.
Here is the preview for the Chicago Cubs game today, with probable pitchers, how to watch and listen, injury updates and more.
How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Tampa Bay Rays
Game Day: Friday, Sept. 12
Game Time: 1:20 p.m. CT
Watch: Marquee Sports Network (Cubs); FanDuel Sports Network Sun (Rays); MLB Network (out-of-market only).
Listen: 670 The Score, WRTO 1200 (Cubs), WDAE 620 AM/95.3 FM, WQBN/1300AM (Rays)
Where: Wrigley Field, Chicago
Friday’s Probable Pitchers
Cubs: LHP Matthew Boyd (12-8, 2.92)
Boyd took the loss in his last start against the Washington Nationals, but he pitched well. He scattered seven hits in seven innings, giving up two earned runs and no walks. He also struck out three. In his last seven starts he is 1-4 with a 4.22 ERA, with 35 strikeouts and eight walks in 42.2 innings.
It’s already a career year in many ways for the left-hander. With a few more starts coming before a likely postseason bid, it’s time for Boyd to regain his first-half form to back up Shota Imanaga as a No. 2 playoff starter.
Rays: RHP Shane Baz (9-11, 4.94)
This is by far Baz’s best professional season. He’s taken the ball every turn for the first time in his career and has 164 strikeouts against 57 walks in 155 innings. Batters are hitting .253 against him with a 1.06 WHIP.
He’s had it rough lately, though. In his last seven starts he is 1-4 with a 6.00 ERA, with 48 strikeouts and 13 walks in 36 innings. In his last start against Cleveland, he took a no-decision as he gave up five hits and two earned runs in five innings. He struck out eight and walked one.
Cubs Injuries
IL, 10 or 15-day
Kyle Tucker, OF (10-day, left calf tightness, Sept. 9, retroactive to Sept. 6, eligible to return Sept. 17): Tucker is still experiencing soreness in the calf after running sessions.
Miguel Amaya, C (10-day, left ankle sprain, placed on Aug. 14, eligible to return): Whether Amaya can get to rehab games at Triple-A may be key to whether he can help the Cubs in the playoffs.
Daniel Palencia, RHP (15-day, right shoulder strain, Sept. 8, eligible to return Sept. 24): Chicago hopes Palencia can play catch this weekend.
Michael Soroka, RHP (15-day, right shoulder discomfort, placed on Aug. 5, eligible to return): Soroka threw a rehab start at Triple-A Iowa on Thursday.
Ryan Brasier, RHP (15-day, left groin strain, placed on Aug. 22, eligible to return): There has been no significant update on Brasier since he threw a bullpen for Cubs coaches in Atlanta.
IL, 60-Day or season-ending
Eli Morgan, RHP (60-Day, right elbow, placed on April 15, transferred to 60-day IL on May 10, eligible to return): Morgan is on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Iowa.
Justin Steele, LHP (60-Day, left elbow surgery, placed on 15-day IL on April 9, moved to 60-day IL on April 23, out for season): Steele underwent left ulnar collateral ligament revision repair and is out for the year.
