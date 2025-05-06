Fan That Fell at Chicago Cubs-Pittsburgh Pirates Game Shows Positive Signs
The Chicago Cubs saw an extremely scary situation last week when a fan fell onto the field from the 21-foot high right field wall at PNC Park during a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
In the seventh inning after the Pirates were able to take the lead, the game was delayed for a lengthy period of time as medical personnel tended to the fan.
While both the city of Pittsburgh and the Pirates organization released statements the following day, very little information was available on the status of the fan other than the fact that he was in critical condition at Allegheny General Hospital.
Since then, it has been revealed the fan was 20-year-old Kavan Markwood, a former college football player.
Over the weekend, Markwood woke up and was alert according to numerous reports, but on Monday evening the most positive update yet was given.
According to the GoFundMe page set up by the family to help cover the medical bills for Markwood, the young fan took his first steps since the incident on Monday. Per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the page is run by Jennifer Phillips, who identified herself as the mother of Alonna Brooks, Markwood's girlfriend.
The update revealed he still has a long road to recovery and is dealing with several very serious injuries including a broken neck, clavicle, and back.
"Kav took his first steps today!" the update said. "It’s a slow slow process, but seeing him up and moving was a huge win and definitely lifted everyone’s spirits."
As of Monday night, the fundraiser had collected over $41,000 in support of Markwood's recovery, nearly reaching their goal of $45,000.
Though it sounds like Markwood will still have a very long road to recovery, hearing that he is not only just awake but starting to take his first steps as well is the best update that could have been hoped for.
Cubs and Pirates fans alike were be able to come together in support of the fan, and it seems he is going to be okay after all.