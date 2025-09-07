Chicago Cubs Game Today (9/7/25): Preview, Game Time, How to Watch & Live Stream
The Chicago Cubs continue their homestand on Saturday as they host the Washington Nationals in a three-game series at Wrigley Field.
The Cubs (81-61) were locked in a pitcher’s duel with the Nationals, as their only run came on catcher Carson Kelly’s RBI groundout. The Nats took the lead for good in the fourth with a home run by Daylen Lile. Cubs starter Matthew Boyd gave up seven hits and two earned runs in seven innings, as he struck out three and walked none. But the Cubs’ power outage offensively allowed the Nats to walk away with a win.
Chicago is trying to avoid putting outfielder Kyle Tucker on the injured list as he’s dealing with calf tightness. The issue only became exacerbated on Saturday after outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong left the game after he fouled the ball of his knee cap. X-rays were negative but he’s day-to-day.
Looking at the week ahead, the Cubs will travel to Atlanta after Sunday’s game for a three-game series with the Braves that starts on Monday. Thursday is a travel day back to Wrigley where the Cubs will host the Tampa Bay Rays in a three-game Interleague series that starts on Friday.
Here is the preview for the game, with probable pitchers, how to watch and listen, injury updates and more.
How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals
Game Day: Sunday, Sept. 7
Game Time: 1:20 p.m. CT
Watch: Marquee Sports Network (Cubs); MASN 2 (Nationals)
Listen: 670 The Score, WRTO 1200 (Cubs), 106.7 The Fan, DC 87.7 (Nationals)
Where: Wrigley Field, Chicago
Sunday’s Probable Pitchers
Cubs: LHP Drew Pomeranz (2-1, 2.40)
Chicago is going to give its left-handed reliever his fourth start of the season on Sunday as the Cubs try to pitch through injuries to Jameson Taillon and Michael Soroka. He hasn’t started in his last seven games, but he has a 6.00 ERA in that span, as he’s given up four earned runs in six innings. Sunday will be his 49th appearance of the season and he has 44 strikeouts and 13 walks in 41.1 innings. He has already made more appearances in a single season since 2015 when he appeared in 53 games.
Nationals: LHP Andrew Alvarez (1-0, 0.00)
Alvarez will make his second Major League start on Sunday. His first went about as well as one could ask for. He pitched five innings, allowing no runs, one hit, four walks and struck out five. His debut was historic in Nationals history. He became the first Washington rookie to throw at least five scoreless innings in his debut. He and his battery mate, rookie C.J. Stubbs, became the second rookie batter to debut together in franchise history. If there is any bad news for Alvarez it’s that the Cubs have film on him now and have had a week to prepare.
Cubs Injuries
IL, 10 or 15-day
Jameson Taillon, RHP (15-day, left groin strain, Aug. 28, retroactive to Aug. 25, eligible to return Sept. 9): Taillon made a rehab start on Thursday and will make his next start with the Cubs, per MLB.com.
Michael Soroka, RHP (15-day, right shoulder discomfort, placed on Aug. 5, eligible to return): Soroka threw a live batting practice on Saturday and will make a rehab start at Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday.
Ryan Brasier, RHP (15-day, left groin strain, placed on Aug. 22, eligible to return): Brasier threw an inning in a rehab game on Friday and is scheduled to pitch again on Sunday.
Miguel Amaya, C (10-day, left ankle sprain, placed on Aug. 14, eligible to return): Amaya is working out in Arizona. Manager Craig Counsell said that Amaya had to slow his pace due to lingering issues with the injury.
IL, 60-Day or season-ending
Eli Morgan, RHP (60-Day, right elbow, placed on April 15, transferred to 60-day IL on May 10, eligible to return): Morgan is on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Iowa.
Justin Steele, LHP (60-Day, left elbow surgery, placed on 15-day IL on April 9, moved to 60-day IL on April 23, out for season): Steele underwent left ulnar collateral ligament revision repair and is out for the year.
