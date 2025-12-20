Why Michael Busch Is The Perfect Fit For Open Team USA Roster Spot

The World Baseball Classic for 2026 is set to kick off 10 days before next season's opener, and the roster is starting to shape up quite nicely, arguably one of the best Team USA has ever sent.

The Chicago Cubs could be well represented in Houston, where the Pool B countries will duel. As of right now, a pair of their best will be playing as both Pete Crow-Armstrong and Matthew Boyd are set to represent their country.

But, should there be one more? Possibly, as first baseman Michael Busch would tie together the entire team nicely, and with nobody currently listed at first base, manager Mark DeRose should be looking at Busch to fill the slot.

Busch's 2025

This was easily the best season of Busch's young career as he finished the year with a better slash line across the board at .261/.343/.523 with 90 RBI, 34 home runs on 137 hits to complement 25 fewer strikeouts in more games played.

Not only did he have a breakout season, but he also ranked towards the top of nearly every major category against fellow first basemen.

Triples (5), 1st

Home Runs, 3rd

RBI, 5th/6th

Slugging Percentage, 2nd

OPS, 3rd

His batting average sat inside the top-five amongst players who suited up in at least 150 games, and while he won't draw the same attention as Aaron Judge or Kyle Schwarber, he would be phenomenal as the clean-up man.

2026 Team USA roster takes shape

As of right now, it is nearly solidified with a trio of outstanding outfielders in Gold Glove Award winner and Silver Slugger finalist, Crow-Armstrong, as well as Aaron Judge and Corbin Carroll, both of whom took home Silver Sluggers this year.

The starting rotation features a pair of Cy Young Award winners with back-to-back champion Tarik Skubal and Paul Skenes. Boyd will be an excellent complement to these two as a veteran with plenty of experience on a big stage.

The infield is all that is left to set in stone, as it's still missing a third baseman and a first baseman. As of right now, the team looks unbeatable, and Busch would do nothing but improve this team full of All-Stars.

Team USA WBC Schedule

2026 World Baseball Classic: The main tournament runs March 5-17, 2026, with Team USA in Pool B. The MLB season will open about a week after the tournament concludes, with one game on Wednesday, March 25 (Giants vs. Yankees), and the official season for everyone else starting the following day.

Upcoming Exhibition Games:

March 7, 2026: vs. Great Britain (8:00 p.m. ET).

vs. Great Britain (8:00 p.m. ET). March 9, 2026: vs. Mexico (8:00 p.m. ET).

vs. Mexico (8:00 p.m. ET). March 10, 2026: vs. Italy (9:00 p.m. ET).

